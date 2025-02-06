Willian Returns: Fulham's Premier League Boost
Willian, the Brazilian winger, rejoined Fulham for a third stint, signing a short-term contract until the season's end. Following his time with Olympiakos, the 36-year-old returns to the Premier League. His move provides a boost for the team after recent injuries and strengthens their top-flight ambitions.
Veteran Brazilian winger Willian has returned to Fulham for a third spell with the Premier League team, as announced by the club on Thursday.
The 36-year-old, a free agent after parting ways with Olympiakos in December, re-signs with Fulham on a short-term deal pending international clearance. Willian previously played for Fulham during the 2022-23 season and contributed during the 2023-24 campaign. Fulham currently stands ninth in the league and recently faced a setback with winger Harry Wilson's long-term injury. Willian's arrival aims to strengthen Fulham's position in the Premier League.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Willian stated, "It's a great opportunity again to play for this club, and I'm fully motivated." He emphasized mutual happiness with his family's return to Fulham, stressing their collective excitement for the upcoming challenges.
