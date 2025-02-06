Triumphant Tide: Athletes Shine at National Canoe Slalom

Meghalaya's Vikas Rana and Madhya Pradesh's Karishma Diwan delivered stellar performances, emerging victorious in their respective canoe extreme slalom events at the 38th National Games on Thursday.

The adrenaline-charged event took place on the iconic Ganga river at Phoolchatti in Pauri district, marking a day of fierce competition.

In the men's category, Vikas Rana outshone his rivals, securing first place with remarkable prowess. Uttarakhand's Amit Thapa placed second, and Services' Naveen Kumar completed the podium in third. Meanwhile, Karishma Diwan dominated the women's category, with Meghalaya's Elizabeth Vincent and Arunachal Pradesh's Devi securing second and third positions respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)