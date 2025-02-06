Marseille's Celebration Syndrome: Victory Photos in Absence of Trophies

Amidst dramatic celebrations following their 3-2 victory over Lyon, Marseille continued a pattern reminiscent of Arsenal a decade ago—opting for victory photos devoid of silverware.

Despite not competing for the Ligue 1 title or being eliminated from major tournaments, Marseille's emphatic victory celebration underscored a decline from their golden era.

Coach Roberto de Zerbi notably absent from the joyous team photos, perhaps signaling a message against premature exuberance. After an inconsistent performance, Marseille faces Angers next, highlighting the temporary nature of their triumph against Lyon.

