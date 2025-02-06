Left Menu

Marseille's Celebration Syndrome: Victory Photos in Absence of Trophies

Marseille celebrated their 3-2 win over Lyon with great fanfare, mimicking past behavior of Arsenal. Despite not being in the title race and out of major competitions, the club perpetuates the trend of victory photos without winning trophies. This highlights their struggles in post-glory years.

Paris | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:29 IST
Marseille's Celebration Syndrome: Victory Photos in Absence of Trophies
  France

Amidst dramatic celebrations following their 3-2 victory over Lyon, Marseille continued a pattern reminiscent of Arsenal a decade ago—opting for victory photos devoid of silverware.

Despite not competing for the Ligue 1 title or being eliminated from major tournaments, Marseille's emphatic victory celebration underscored a decline from their golden era.

Coach Roberto de Zerbi notably absent from the joyous team photos, perhaps signaling a message against premature exuberance. After an inconsistent performance, Marseille faces Angers next, highlighting the temporary nature of their triumph against Lyon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

