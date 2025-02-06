Left Menu

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Honored and Visits President Murmu

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, alongside his family, visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan following his receipt of the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Renowned for his unmatched cricketing records, Tendulkar continues to be celebrated for his impact on the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:30 IST
Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated for his extraordinary contribution to the sport, recently visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Tendulkar's visit came shortly after being honored with the prestigious Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

The accolade was presented to the 'Master Blaster' during the BCCI Awards ceremony in Mumbai, further cementing his legacy as a cricketing icon. Tendulkar, who still holds the records for most runs in Tests and ODIs and boasts the exceptional feat of 100 centuries, expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

Known worldwide as the 'God of Cricket,' Tendulkar's career spanned from 1989 to 2013, during which he amassed 34,357 runs in 664 international matches. His record-breaking achievements include 100 centuries, 164 half-centuries, and the distinction of being the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs. Tendulkar's contributions to India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory remain a significant part of his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

