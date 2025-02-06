Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer Shine in India's Thrilling Victory Over England

In an exciting showdown at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, India emerged victorious over England, securing a four-wicket win in the first ODI of the series. The triumph was largely due to commendable performances by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who both scored fifties to guide the Men in Blue to a successful chase of 249 runs.

England, after electing to bat first, posted a total of 248 runs. Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell provided significant contributions, with scores of 52 and 51, respectively. However, India's bowlers, particularly Ravindra Jadeja with figures of 3/26, effectively managed to control the score, keeping England under pressure throughout the innings.

India's batting lineup showcased resilience and skill, with Gill playing a commanding knock of 87 runs. Iyer's aggressive 59, coupled with Axar Patel's vital 52, ensured India stayed on track. Despite some late obstacles posed by England's bowlers, the Indian side maintained composure, with Ravindra Jadeja striking the winning runs. The Men in Blue now set their sights on the second match of the series in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)