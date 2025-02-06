Smiths at the Helm: England's Tactical Overhaul Against France
Fin Smith is set to start at flyhalf for England against France, marking significant tactical changes by coach Steve Borthwick. Marcus Smith shifts to fullback, anticipating a renewed attack strategy. The team also sees player rotations following their recent setbacks, aiming to break their losing streak.
In a strategic reshuffle, Fin Smith will take the flyhalf position for England as they face France at home, with coach Steve Borthwick making bold changes to revitalize his team's Six Nations campaign. Marcus Smith, previously the flyhalf, will now switch to fullback.
Ollie Sleightholme replaces the injured Cadan Murley on the wing, while Tom Willis steps in as number eight. The revised lineup aims to enhance the team's attacking options and tackle completion rates.
With seven consecutive losses against top-tier teams, England is under pressure to deliver. Past encounters included a narrow defeat by France and a staggering loss at Twickenham, emphasizing the need for improved play.
