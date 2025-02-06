Jadeja's Heroics and Historic 600-Wicket Milestone Shine in India vs England ODI

In a stellar display at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja marked a significant career milestone by claiming 600 international wickets across formats. Bowling economically, Jadeja's spell of nine overs yielded three wickets for just 26 runs, including a maiden over, dismissing key players Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and Adil Rashid.

This feat places the 36-year-old in the elite club of Indian bowlers who have crossed the 600-wicket threshold alongside Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Kapil Dev. In addition to his bowling prowess, Jadeja contributed 12 not out from 10 balls in India's innings, enhancing his all-rounder status.

In the first innings, England opted to bat after winning the toss. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave England a strong start, crafting a 75-run partnership. Despite their effort, England faltered to 111/4. Captain Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell's 59-run stand steadied the innings. Rallied by a late surge from Jofra Archer, England concluded their innings at 248 in 47.4 overs. India's bowlers, particularly Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana with three wickets each, performed admirably, supported by Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav.

