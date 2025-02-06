Left Menu

Jadeja's Heroics and Historic 600-Wicket Milestone Shine in India vs England ODI

Ravindra Jadeja achieved a landmark 600 international wickets during the first ODI against England. His three-wicket haul helped restrict England to 248 runs. Jadeja joined the ranks of Kumble, Ashwin, Harbhajan, and Kapil Dev. Despite openers Salt and Duckett's explosive start, India's bowlers contained the opposition effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:03 IST
Jadeja's Heroics and Historic 600-Wicket Milestone Shine in India vs England ODI
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stellar display at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja marked a significant career milestone by claiming 600 international wickets across formats. Bowling economically, Jadeja's spell of nine overs yielded three wickets for just 26 runs, including a maiden over, dismissing key players Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and Adil Rashid.

This feat places the 36-year-old in the elite club of Indian bowlers who have crossed the 600-wicket threshold alongside Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Kapil Dev. In addition to his bowling prowess, Jadeja contributed 12 not out from 10 balls in India's innings, enhancing his all-rounder status.

In the first innings, England opted to bat after winning the toss. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave England a strong start, crafting a 75-run partnership. Despite their effort, England faltered to 111/4. Captain Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell's 59-run stand steadied the innings. Rallied by a late surge from Jofra Archer, England concluded their innings at 248 in 47.4 overs. India's bowlers, particularly Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana with three wickets each, performed admirably, supported by Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025