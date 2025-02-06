FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC in Thrilling 2-1 Showdown

In a thrilling match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, FC Goa emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The Gaurs have climbed to the second spot in the standings, replacing Jamshedpur FC with a total of 36 points.

FC Goa maintained dominance throughout the match, with six shots on target compared to Odisha's two, and achieved 15 interceptions. Odisha FC had a chance to lead with Ahmed Jahouh's impressive free-kick in the 28th minute, which hit the crossbar, but Goa responded swiftly. A well-crafted move led to Brison Fernandes scoring in the 29th minute, granting them the initial advantage.

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio missed a penalty chance, brilliantly saved by Goa's Hrithik Tiwari. The second half saw FC Goa fortifying their lead via an own goal resulting from Brison's powerful deflected shot. Despite Odisha's reduced strength due to Ahmed Jahouh's red card, FC Goa maintained their defense to notch another win.

(With inputs from agencies.)