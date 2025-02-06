Left Menu

FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC in Thrilling 2-1 Showdown

FC Goa secured a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC in the ISL 2024-25 season, moving to the second position. Key moments included Brison Fernandes's goal and a deflected own goal. Odisha FC fought hard, nearly equalizing, before being reduced to 10 men after Ahmed Jahouh's red card.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:27 IST
FC Goa Triumphs Over Odisha FC in Thrilling 2-1 Showdown
FCG's Brison Fernandes dribbling with the ball against OFC (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, FC Goa emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The Gaurs have climbed to the second spot in the standings, replacing Jamshedpur FC with a total of 36 points.

FC Goa maintained dominance throughout the match, with six shots on target compared to Odisha's two, and achieved 15 interceptions. Odisha FC had a chance to lead with Ahmed Jahouh's impressive free-kick in the 28th minute, which hit the crossbar, but Goa responded swiftly. A well-crafted move led to Brison Fernandes scoring in the 29th minute, granting them the initial advantage.

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio missed a penalty chance, brilliantly saved by Goa's Hrithik Tiwari. The second half saw FC Goa fortifying their lead via an own goal resulting from Brison's powerful deflected shot. Despite Odisha's reduced strength due to Ahmed Jahouh's red card, FC Goa maintained their defense to notch another win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025