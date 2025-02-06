India Triumphs in ODI Opener Against England with Stellar Performances from Gill and Iyer

After suffering a defeat at the hands of India in the opening ODI match of the series, England's captain Jos Buttler admitted the team fell short of their own expectations. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's impressive half-centuries led India to a four-wicket victory at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

In the post-match presentation, Buttler acknowledged England's strong start in the powerplay but lamented the loss of four quick wickets, which hindered their progress. He lauded the partnership between Gill and Iyer for India, which was pivotal in the outcome of the match.

Buttler expressed frustration, saying, "Disappointed not to win the game. We had a fantastic start, but losing four wickets was a setback. An extra 40-50 runs would have been crucial." Despite a strong opening stand by Phil Salt and Ben Duckett, England stumbled to 111/4. Buttler and Jacob Bethell tried to steady the ship with a 59-run stand before England concluded at 248 in 47.4 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana were standout bowlers for India.

During India's chase, Gill scored 87 and Iyer added 59, guiding the team to victory despite efforts from England bowlers Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid. The two teams will face off again in the next ODI match scheduled for Sunday in Cuttuck.

