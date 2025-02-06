Left Menu

Hyderabad Falcons Dominate with Record 100-77 Victory over Delhi Dribblers

Hyderabad Falcons secured a decisive win against Delhi Dribblers with a 100-77 scoreline at the InBl Pro U25 league. Jack Purchase and Harsh Dagar led the charge with standout performances. Despite a strong resistance from the Dribblers, the Falcons maintained their dominance to bag their second victory.

Players in action. (Picture: InBl Pro U25). Image Credit: ANI
The Hyderabad Falcons clinched a commanding 100-77 victory over the Delhi Dribblers during their second InBl Pro U25 league match at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Thursday. The falcons were led by impressive performances from Jack Purchase, who scored 26 points, and Captain Harsh Dagar, who added 14 points to the tally.

The Falcons took an early lead as Jack Purchase and Harsh Dagar found success with their shots, though the Delhi Dribblers' Lokesh Varun responded effectively, keeping his team in contention. Alexander Mudronja's euro step reduced the Falcons' lead, but Rishabh Mathur's three-pointer and Rakesh Kumar Sharma's swift scoring helped the team secure a confident lead by the end of the first quarter.

In the subsequent quarters, the Dribblers' Chris Washburn led an attempted comeback with a big dunk. Still, despite Lachlan Barker's efforts, Jack Purchase's accurate shooting maintained the Falcons' advantage. As the Dribblers intensified their defense in the third quarter, efforts by Harsh Dagar and Jack Purchase kept the Falcons ahead, eventually claiming a decisive win despite a spirited fightback from the Dribblers.

