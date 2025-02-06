Ahlawat Soars to Commanding Lead at PGTI Qualifying Stage

Anant Singh Ahlawat, an amateur golfer from Panchkula Golf Club, showcased impressive skill by posting a four-under 67, taking a two-shot lead with a total score of 15-under 198 at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025. The event is being hosted at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

According to a PGTI press release, Ahlawat, who started the day in second place and one shot off the lead, delivered exceptional bunker shots leading to birdies on the second and fourth holes, effectively offsetting a bogey on the third. Known for his success at Golmuri, Ahlawat also scored four additional birdies despite incurring another bogey.

Ahlawat, a former All India Amateur Champion and National Games Gold Medalist, emphasized the benefits of his familiarity with Golmuri, expressing confidence due to past victories there. As the final round looms, top contenders like Divyansh Dubey and Ankur Chadha are vying for one of the top 32 positions securing the full PGTI 2025 season cards.

