Left Menu

Ahlawat Soars to Commanding Lead at PGTI Qualifying Stage

Anant Singh Ahlawat, representing Panchkula Golf Club, surged to a two-shot lead with a four-under 67 in round three of the PGTI Final Qualifying Stage 2025 in Jamshedpur. The amateur golfer, ranked No. 2 in India and an experienced winner at the Golmuri course, holds a 15-under 198 total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:47 IST
Ahlawat Soars to Commanding Lead at PGTI Qualifying Stage
Anant Singh Ahlawat (Photo: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anant Singh Ahlawat, an amateur golfer from Panchkula Golf Club, showcased impressive skill by posting a four-under 67, taking a two-shot lead with a total score of 15-under 198 at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025. The event is being hosted at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

According to a PGTI press release, Ahlawat, who started the day in second place and one shot off the lead, delivered exceptional bunker shots leading to birdies on the second and fourth holes, effectively offsetting a bogey on the third. Known for his success at Golmuri, Ahlawat also scored four additional birdies despite incurring another bogey.

Ahlawat, a former All India Amateur Champion and National Games Gold Medalist, emphasized the benefits of his familiarity with Golmuri, expressing confidence due to past victories there. As the final round looms, top contenders like Divyansh Dubey and Ankur Chadha are vying for one of the top 32 positions securing the full PGTI 2025 season cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025