Breaking Par: PGA Tour Nears Landmark Deal with LIV Golf

The PGA Tour announced significant progress in securing a deal with LIV Golf, supported by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, after discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. This potential agreement seeks to close a longstanding rift in men's professional golf, a move praised by the PGA Tour officials.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott had approached Trump on February 4 to aid talks with the Saudis for the benefit of the sport globally. The unification is expected to end ongoing legal disputes while prompting concerns from U.S. lawmakers due to Saudi Arabia's human rights issues.

Despite past tensions, the proposed framework agreement was announced in June 2023, setting a December deadline for a definitive accord. Additional investor interest, particularly from the Strategic Sports Group, underscores the growing anticipation and complexity of the negotiations.

