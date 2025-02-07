Left Menu

Liverpool's Wembley Return: League Cup Final Showdown with Newcastle

Liverpool comfortably defeated Tottenham Hotspur, securing a 4-1 aggregate victory to advance to the League Cup final against Newcastle. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk scored for Liverpool, while Newcastle overcame Arsenal to reach their second final in three years.

In an electrifying showdown at Anfield, Liverpool crushed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 to secure a League Cup final berth against Newcastle United, boasting a 4-1 victory on aggregate. Cody Gakpo initiated the scoring frenzy in the 34th minute with a right-footed strike, following a precise cross from Mohamed Salah.

Salah made his mark with a penalty in the 51st minute after Spurs' goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky fouled Darwin Nunez. Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai added a third, while Virgil van Dijk concluded the commanding win with a header. Meanwhile, Newcastle confirmed their spot in the final after defeating Arsenal, cementing their second final appearance in three years.

This final marks a notable milestone for Liverpool's manager Arne Slot, who is guiding the team through a triumphant season aiming for multiple trophies. The ten-time League Cup winners seek to add another accolade to their storied history.

