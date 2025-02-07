Liverpool's Wembley Return: League Cup Final Showdown with Newcastle

In an electrifying showdown at Anfield, Liverpool crushed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 to secure a League Cup final berth against Newcastle United, boasting a 4-1 victory on aggregate. Cody Gakpo initiated the scoring frenzy in the 34th minute with a right-footed strike, following a precise cross from Mohamed Salah.

Salah made his mark with a penalty in the 51st minute after Spurs' goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky fouled Darwin Nunez. Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai added a third, while Virgil van Dijk concluded the commanding win with a header. Meanwhile, Newcastle confirmed their spot in the final after defeating Arsenal, cementing their second final appearance in three years.

This final marks a notable milestone for Liverpool's manager Arne Slot, who is guiding the team through a triumphant season aiming for multiple trophies. The ten-time League Cup winners seek to add another accolade to their storied history.

