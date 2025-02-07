Sergio Ramos Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexico

Sergio Ramos, the seasoned former Spanish international footballer, has embarked on a new journey by signing a one-year deal with Mexican club Monterrey. This move follows his departure from his initial club, Sevilla, just seven months ago.

The announcement was made by Monterrey, who shared the news along with a video on their social media, noting that 'the number 93 is ready to defend the blue and white jersey.' Ramos, who debuted in LaLiga with Sevilla during the 2003-04 season, achieved legendary status at Real Madrid over 16 years, securing 22 titles including five LaLiga titles and four Champions League victories.

After his illustrious stint in Spain, Ramos played two seasons at Paris St Germain, winning two Ligue 1 titles, before returning to Sevilla. He holds the record as Spain's most capped player, and his accolades include winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships. Ramos announced his international retirement earlier this year, closing a significant chapter in his football career.

