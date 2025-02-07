Left Menu

Transforming St George's Park: FA's Ambitious Revamp Plan

The English Football Association is set to redevelop St George's Park to make it the best training base in the world. Enhancements are aimed at improving England's national teams' performance, coinciding with England co-hosting Euro 2028. The project includes upgrading facilities, but costs remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The English Football Association has announced an ambitious plan to redevelop St George's Park, aiming to establish it as the premier training base globally. The facility, credited for boosting the national teams' success, will undergo major enhancements.

The redevelopment coincides with England co-hosting Euro 2028 along with Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. The project, set to conclude in three years, includes upgrading playing fields and overhauling hotel and meeting room amenities on-site.

FA men's technical director John McDermott emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting it will level up their capability to provide an elite experience for players. Despite ongoing construction, St George's Park will remain operational as teams prepare for upcoming tournaments.

