Bianca Andreescu's 2025 Season Delayed by Emergency Appendectomy

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will delay the start of her 2025 tennis season due to an emergency appendectomy. The Canadian star, who had already withdrawn from several tournaments, aims to return during the clay court season. She plans a strong comeback after her recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:26 IST
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will postpone the commencement of her 2025 tennis season following an emergency appendectomy, as confirmed by the player on Thursday.

Andreescu, renowned for her 2019 U.S. Open victory, had also withdrawn from the season-opening Auckland Open and the Australian Open, gearing up for a comeback at the Merida Open in Mexico. However, a sudden bout of pain in her stomach led to the surgery, causing another delay.

Despite the setback, Andreescu remains hopeful for a return during the clay court season. "My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever," she expressed on Instagram, having missed most of the previous season due to a back injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

