Sharma and Ahlawat's Rocky Start at Qatar Masters
Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat had a challenging start at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, struggling with over-par scores. Sharma ended with a three-over 75, tying for 104th, while Ahlawat carded an eight-over 80, tying for 137th. Leaders Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Brandon Robinson Thompson carded six-under 66.
Updated: 07-02-2025
Indian golf duo Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat faced a tough beginning at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with both returning over-par cards.
At the Doha Golf Club, Sharma shot a three-over 75, positioning himself at the 104th spot, whereas Ahlawat, enduring a challenging rookie season, carded eight-over 80, tying at the 137th place.
The competition remains stiff with Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Brandon Robinson Thompson sharing the lead after delivering impressive six-under 66 rounds. The cut is anticipated to be around even par, posing a significant challenge for the Indian duo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
