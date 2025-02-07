Sharma and Ahlawat's Rocky Start at Qatar Masters

Indian golf duo Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat faced a tough beginning at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with both returning over-par cards.

At the Doha Golf Club, Sharma shot a three-over 75, positioning himself at the 104th spot, whereas Ahlawat, enduring a challenging rookie season, carded eight-over 80, tying at the 137th place.

The competition remains stiff with Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Brandon Robinson Thompson sharing the lead after delivering impressive six-under 66 rounds. The cut is anticipated to be around even par, posing a significant challenge for the Indian duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)