Left Menu

Sharma and Ahlawat's Rocky Start at Qatar Masters

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat had a challenging start at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, struggling with over-par scores. Sharma ended with a three-over 75, tying for 104th, while Ahlawat carded an eight-over 80, tying for 137th. Leaders Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Brandon Robinson Thompson carded six-under 66.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:32 IST
Sharma and Ahlawat's Rocky Start at Qatar Masters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian golf duo Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat faced a tough beginning at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with both returning over-par cards.

At the Doha Golf Club, Sharma shot a three-over 75, positioning himself at the 104th spot, whereas Ahlawat, enduring a challenging rookie season, carded eight-over 80, tying at the 137th place.

The competition remains stiff with Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Brandon Robinson Thompson sharing the lead after delivering impressive six-under 66 rounds. The cut is anticipated to be around even par, posing a significant challenge for the Indian duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025