Harshit Rana Shines in ODI Debut: Ready for Death Overs Challenge

Young Indian seamer Harshit Rana has stated his readiness to shoulder the responsibility of bowling during the death overs following a successful ODI debut against England. Despite an expensive start, Rana impacted the match significantly by exposing England's batting at crucial moments, earning the distinction of being the first Indian bowler to secure over three wickets across all formats on debut.

Rana, recognized for his T20I death-bowling prowess, was previously confined to new-ball and middle-over duties in ODIs. Despite retaining three overs in his spell, India skipper Rohit Sharma opted for other spinners in the final format phase. However, Rana is poised for any future scenarios requiring him to contribute in the death overs. "I've performed well at death before and am prepared for it," said Rana post-match.

His quick entry into the Indian cricket scene has attracted attention, especially following his T20 debut where he excelled as a concussion substitute, sparking debate among cricket experts. Despite a rocky start in ODI, where England's Philip Salt initially took advantage of his line and length, Rana turned the corner by mounting a successful attack, dismissing key players like Ben Duckett and Harry Brook. Rana's resilience under pressure highlighted his potential for further contributions to the team.

