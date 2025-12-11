India vs South Africa: Strategic Changes in Second T20I Showdown

In the ongoing second T20 International match between India and South Africa, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bowl first after winning the toss.

Maintaining their winning lineup from the previous match, India remains unchanged, holding a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

South Africa, trailing in the series, responded by bringing in Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, and Ottneil Baartman, replacing Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje, as they seek to even the score.

