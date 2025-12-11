India vs South Africa: Strategic Changes in Second T20I Showdown
India, with an unchanged squad, continues to lead the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl. South Africa, trailing 0-1, made three changes in their lineup, introducing Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, and Ottneil Baartman for the second match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:43 IST
In the ongoing second T20 International match between India and South Africa, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bowl first after winning the toss.
Maintaining their winning lineup from the previous match, India remains unchanged, holding a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
South Africa, trailing in the series, responded by bringing in Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, and Ottneil Baartman, replacing Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje, as they seek to even the score.
(With inputs from agencies.)