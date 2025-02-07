Harshit Rana's Meteoric Rise: A Test of Nerve and Skill

In his One Day International debut against England, young Indian bowler Harshit Rana demonstrated remarkable resilience. Despite an initially shaky performance in Nagpur, Rana exposed England's batting line-up at crucial moments, becoming the first Indian bowler to claim more than three wickets on debut across all formats.

Renowned for his T20I death bowling, Rana was initially reserved for the early and middle overs in the ODI format. Yet, he is prepared to tackle the high-pressure death over situations when called upon. 'This format is challenging,' he stated, 'You need to embrace different roles across different phases.'

Rana's rapid ascent to the international stage has sparked debate, with criticism emerging after his T20I debut under controversial circumstances. However, Rana remains unperturbed by external opinions. 'I believe people will keep talking. I want to deliver for my country. I don't focus on outside noise,' he affirmed, concluding his ODI debut with figures of 3/53 in seven overs.

