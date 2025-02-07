Shubman Gill Assures Fans of Virat Kohli's Return for Second ODI

In a recent development, Shubman Gill, India's cricket vice-captain, has eased concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's health. He assured that Kohli is expected to recover and be fit for participation in the second ODI against England scheduled for Sunday.

Kohli, who has been a pivotal player, missed the series opener in Nagpur due to knee swelling. This absence placed the team in a challenging position as they prepared for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Gill, after contributing significantly with a score of 87 leading to India's victory, stated that Kohli's condition appeared stable post-practice. Highlighting strategy on the field, Gill emphasized the personal choice of shot selection among Indian players, dismissing any notion of a collective team strategy.

