Shubman Gill Assures Fans of Virat Kohli's Return for Second ODI

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill reassured fans about Virat Kohli's fitness, confirming he should return for the second ODI against England. Kohli missed the first match due to knee swelling. Gill emphasized his game adaptability and the personal choices of Indian players opting for diverse shots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:46 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Shubman Gill, India's cricket vice-captain, has eased concerns surrounding Virat Kohli's health. He assured that Kohli is expected to recover and be fit for participation in the second ODI against England scheduled for Sunday.

Kohli, who has been a pivotal player, missed the series opener in Nagpur due to knee swelling. This absence placed the team in a challenging position as they prepared for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Gill, after contributing significantly with a score of 87 leading to India's victory, stated that Kohli's condition appeared stable post-practice. Highlighting strategy on the field, Gill emphasized the personal choice of shot selection among Indian players, dismissing any notion of a collective team strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

