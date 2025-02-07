Jeev Milkha Singh's Modest Start at Trophy Hassan II

Jeev Milkha Singh kicked off the Trophy Hassan II competition with a modest round of 1-over 73, which saw him tied for 33rd place. This tournament is part of the prestigious Champions Tour PGA for seniors and is happening concurrently with the Ladies European Tour's Lalla Meryem Cup.

Jeev, participating on a sponsor's exemption, managed one eagle and three bogeys, yet was unable to register any birdies. Meanwhile, the event is led by notable international golfers, with New Zealand's Steven Alker and England's Simon Griffiths both delivering impressive 4-under 69 rounds.

Alker, the reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner, posted six birdies and two bogeys, while Griffiths successfully carded five birdies against a single bogey. Seven other players, including Hiroyuki Fujita and Miguel Angel Jimenez, are closely vying for the top spots in third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)