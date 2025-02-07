Left Menu

FIFA's Suspension Blow to Pakistan Football: Constitutional Standoff Continues

FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation due to its failure to amend its constitution, deeming it necessary for sport governance. Despite a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee's efforts since 2019, the federation's core issues persist. The suspension marks Pakistan's third since 2017, amidst ongoing governance conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Football Federation, FIFA, has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) over its failure to implement constitutional amendments deemed necessary for the sport's governance in the country.

This suspension will remain until the PFF congress enacts the proposed changes. Since June 2019, Pakistan's football operations have been managed by a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee. Tasked with holding elections and resolving parallel factionalism, the committee has struggled to fulfil its mandate.

Persistent disagreements between the Normalisation Committee and the Pakistan Sports Board have stalled progress. Recently, PFF chairman Haroon Malik cautioned a parliamentary body about the looming suspension if changes weren't enacted. Malik clarified that constitutional adherence is crucial, though he does not intend to stand for future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

