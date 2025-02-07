FIFA's Suspension Blow to Pakistan Football: Constitutional Standoff Continues

The International Football Federation, FIFA, has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) over its failure to implement constitutional amendments deemed necessary for the sport's governance in the country.

This suspension will remain until the PFF congress enacts the proposed changes. Since June 2019, Pakistan's football operations have been managed by a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee. Tasked with holding elections and resolving parallel factionalism, the committee has struggled to fulfil its mandate.

Persistent disagreements between the Normalisation Committee and the Pakistan Sports Board have stalled progress. Recently, PFF chairman Haroon Malik cautioned a parliamentary body about the looming suspension if changes weren't enacted. Malik clarified that constitutional adherence is crucial, though he does not intend to stand for future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)