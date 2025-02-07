Left Menu

Eben Etzebeth's Concussion Woes Sideline South African Star

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth is sidelined due to recurring concussion symptoms. He is under specialist care, missing from his club team, the Sharks. This setback follows previous issues with concussions during his career, affecting his play for club and country.

  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's rugby sensation Eben Etzebeth has once again been sidelined due to recurring concussion symptoms. His club, the Sharks, confirmed his absence for the foreseeable future as he receives treatment from specialists.

The formidable lock forward has a history of concussion-related issues, which have previously impacted his playing career. This latest setback comes after his last game, a Champions Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs in December, where he sustained the injury.

The Sharks emphasized their commitment to player welfare, stating that Etzebeth will only return to the field once specialists are convinced of his full recovery. At 33, Etzebeth's struggles continue, having spent significant time off the pitch previously due to similar injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

