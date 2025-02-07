Left Menu

Record-Breaking Transfer Deals Reshape Soccer's Global Landscape

In January 2024, clubs globally spent a record $2.35 billion on international soccer transfers, surpassing last year's numbers. England led with $621.6 million, while Saudi clubs followed, investing heavily from sovereign wealth funds. Major deals included Gonçalo Ramos to PSG and Jhon Durán to Al Nassr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:28 IST
Record-Breaking Transfer Deals Reshape Soccer's Global Landscape
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a record-breaking January, global clubs spent a staggering $2.35 billion on international soccer transfers, as reported by FIFA. This surge marked an increase of 900 transfers from the previous year.

Among significant transactions, Gonçalo Ramos moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica in a deal exceeding 30 million euros, while Jhon Durán's $80 million move to Al Nassr from Aston Villa was notable.

Leading the spending spree were English clubs with $621.6 million, followed by Saudi Arabia. French and Portuguese clubs, however, achieved the highest profits in this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025