Record-Breaking Transfer Deals Reshape Soccer's Global Landscape

In a record-breaking January, global clubs spent a staggering $2.35 billion on international soccer transfers, as reported by FIFA. This surge marked an increase of 900 transfers from the previous year.

Among significant transactions, Gonçalo Ramos moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica in a deal exceeding 30 million euros, while Jhon Durán's $80 million move to Al Nassr from Aston Villa was notable.

Leading the spending spree were English clubs with $621.6 million, followed by Saudi Arabia. French and Portuguese clubs, however, achieved the highest profits in this period.

