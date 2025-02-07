Record-Breaking Transfer Deals Reshape Soccer's Global Landscape
In January 2024, clubs globally spent a record $2.35 billion on international soccer transfers, surpassing last year's numbers. England led with $621.6 million, while Saudi clubs followed, investing heavily from sovereign wealth funds. Major deals included Gonçalo Ramos to PSG and Jhon Durán to Al Nassr.
In a record-breaking January, global clubs spent a staggering $2.35 billion on international soccer transfers, as reported by FIFA. This surge marked an increase of 900 transfers from the previous year.
Among significant transactions, Gonçalo Ramos moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica in a deal exceeding 30 million euros, while Jhon Durán's $80 million move to Al Nassr from Aston Villa was notable.
Leading the spending spree were English clubs with $621.6 million, followed by Saudi Arabia. French and Portuguese clubs, however, achieved the highest profits in this period.
