Golden Glory for Lovlina Borgohain & National Boxing Pride

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and six-time Asian champion Shiva Thapa shone at the National Games. Borgohain won the women's 75kg gold, while Thapa claimed a silver in the men's 63.5kg category. Other winners included Mandengbam Singh, Jaismine Lamboria, and Ankushita Boro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:39 IST
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain emerged victorious in the women's 75kg category at the National Games, securing the gold medal with a decisive 5-0 win over Pranshu Rathore. This marks Borgohain's first tournament since competing in the Paris Olympics.

In the men's 63.5kg category, Shiva Thapa, a six-time Asian champion, concluded his campaign with a silver medal, narrowly missing the gold in a close bout against Vanshaj, which ended with a 3-4 scoreline.

Among other notable performances, Mandengbam Singh, representing Services, won his flyweight bout against Anshul Punia, while Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria dominated the women's 60kg division. Ankushita Boro also triumphed in the women's welterweight category.

