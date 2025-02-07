Golden Glory for Lovlina Borgohain & National Boxing Pride

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain emerged victorious in the women's 75kg category at the National Games, securing the gold medal with a decisive 5-0 win over Pranshu Rathore. This marks Borgohain's first tournament since competing in the Paris Olympics.

In the men's 63.5kg category, Shiva Thapa, a six-time Asian champion, concluded his campaign with a silver medal, narrowly missing the gold in a close bout against Vanshaj, which ended with a 3-4 scoreline.

Among other notable performances, Mandengbam Singh, representing Services, won his flyweight bout against Anshul Punia, while Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria dominated the women's 60kg division. Ankushita Boro also triumphed in the women's welterweight category.

