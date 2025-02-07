Haryana Shines at National Games with Golden Archery Performance

In a standout performance at the 38th National Games, Haryana showcased its archery prowess by clinching gold medals in both the men's and women's Indian round team events.

The men's team of Yashu, Ashish Malik, Rahul, and Ravi led Haryana to victory, while Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra finished with silver and bronze, respectively. In the women's team event, Haryana continued its dominance with Nikita, Divya, Monika, and Kajal securing the top podium position. Silver went to Manipur, and Chhattisgarh claimed the bronze.

Additional highlights included Uttar Pradesh's Manish winning the men's individual gold, while in the women's side, Manipur's Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi triumphed. Maharashtra also found its stride in the mixed team event, capturing gold through Gaurav Sanjayrao Chandane and Bhavna Santosh Satyagiri.

