Sairaj Bahutule Joins Rajasthan Royals as Spin Coach

Sairaj Bahutule, a former cricketer for India, is preparing to join the Rajasthan Royals as their spin bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Bahutule returns to the team after a previous tenure from 2018 to 2021.

In a strategic move, Bahutule has resigned from his position at the National Cricket Academy, now called the Centre of Excellence, in Bangalore. He will collaborate with bowling coach Shane Bond of New Zealand and head coach Rahul Dravid, marking a reunion with Dravid.

Bahutule expressed his excitement over his upcoming role, highlighting his previous collaboration with Dravid during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and other coaching assignments with the Indian team. The former cricketer has represented India in two Tests and eight ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)