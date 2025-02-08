Countdown to 2032: Brisbane's Olympic Venue Dilemma

Matt Carroll, CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee, has issued a cautionary note regarding the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, stressing the need for a decisive call on main venues by June.

As political debates linger, especially concerning the primary stadium and athletics venue, Carroll emphasizes that finalizing plans is crucial to meet construction timelines and accommodating the sports program development scheduled for 2026.

Environmental concerns and opposition from locals regarding plans for Victoria Park further complicate the decision process, requiring adherence to International Olympic Committee standards for sustainability and environmental impact.

