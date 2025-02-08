Maguire's Last-Minute Heroics Propel United to FA Cup Victory

In a dramatic FA Cup clash, Harry Maguire scored a contentious goal in injury time to secure Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Leicester on Friday. The win propels United into the last 16 of the tournament.

Leicester initially led with a goal from Bobby De Cordova-Reid just before halftime. However, Joshua Zirkzee equalized in the 68th minute, setting the stage for Maguire's controversial winner, amid heated debates about a potential offside position.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Leicester's coach, expressed his discontent over the decision, highlighting the absence of VAR. Meanwhile, the victory was a morale booster for United's coach Ruben Amorim, marking the club's third win over Leicester this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)