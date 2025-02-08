Maguire's Last-Minute Heroics Propel United to FA Cup Victory
Harry Maguire's injury-time goal secured Manchester United's comeback win against Leicester in the FA Cup, sparking debate over his offside position. The victory marked United's third win over Leicester this season, with new coach Ruben Amorim celebrating a successful start, while Leicester's Ruud van Nistelrooy expressed disappointment.
In a dramatic FA Cup clash, Harry Maguire scored a contentious goal in injury time to secure Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Leicester on Friday. The win propels United into the last 16 of the tournament.
Leicester initially led with a goal from Bobby De Cordova-Reid just before halftime. However, Joshua Zirkzee equalized in the 68th minute, setting the stage for Maguire's controversial winner, amid heated debates about a potential offside position.
Ruud van Nistelrooy, Leicester's coach, expressed his discontent over the decision, highlighting the absence of VAR. Meanwhile, the victory was a morale booster for United's coach Ruben Amorim, marking the club's third win over Leicester this season.
