Australia's SailGP Surge: Dominance on Sydney Harbour

Australia lead the SailGP season’s third round, with skipper Tom Slingsby securing two wins on Sydney Harbour. Britain trails by five points and Switzerland follows in third. France makes a comeback, while New Zealand struggles. The U.S. faces setbacks due to a capsized boat, and Germany receives heavy penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:29 IST
Australia's SailGP Surge: Dominance on Sydney Harbour
Australia took control on the initial day of the SailGP season's third round in breathtaking fashion, courtesy of skipper Tom Slingsby's impressive starts. The team clinched victories in two out of four races amid challenging conditions on Sydney Harbour.

After securing the second round victory in Auckland, the Australians achieved a third-place finish in the opening race, narrowly losing to Britain in the second, before claiming two decisive wins. Skipper Tom Slingsby remarked on their recent fortunes, 'You need a bit of luck and we've had a bit of luck. Little gaps have opened up at the right time.'

The British team, leading the season rankings prior to the weekend, found themselves five points behind the Australians. Switzerland, securing victory in the day's first race, sits in third. Despite facing challenges earlier in the season, the French team made a striking return, securing fourth place by day's end.

