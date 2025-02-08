Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Slips, Avani Prashanth Shines in Lalla Meryem Cup

Diksha Dagar dropped to a tied 14th position after the second round of the Lalla Meryem Cup, while Avani Prashanth made an impressive pro debut to secure a Tied-24th position. Singapore's Shannon Tan led by shooting a strong four-under 69. Only 56 players made the cut at 3-over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:46 IST
Diksha Dagar Slips, Avani Prashanth Shines in Lalla Meryem Cup
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Despite an initial promising start, Diksha Dagar lost her momentum, dropping to tied 14th in the Lalla Meryem Cup after two rounds. Her performance on the back nine cost her crucial shots, leading to a 3-under total across both rounds.

Young Indian golfer Avani Prashanth made an impactful professional debut by making the cut with a 1-under 145. She sits at Tied-24th, showcasing her potential despite facing challenging conditions at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

The second round saw Singapore's Shannon Tan rising to the occasion, leading the field with a 4-under 69. The cut was set at 3-over, with 56 players advancing into the next round, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025