Diksha Dagar Slips, Avani Prashanth Shines in Lalla Meryem Cup

Despite an initial promising start, Diksha Dagar lost her momentum, dropping to tied 14th in the Lalla Meryem Cup after two rounds. Her performance on the back nine cost her crucial shots, leading to a 3-under total across both rounds.

Young Indian golfer Avani Prashanth made an impactful professional debut by making the cut with a 1-under 145. She sits at Tied-24th, showcasing her potential despite facing challenging conditions at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

The second round saw Singapore's Shannon Tan rising to the occasion, leading the field with a 4-under 69. The cut was set at 3-over, with 56 players advancing into the next round, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament.

