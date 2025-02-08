Left Menu

Thrills and Spills: Drama at the Qatar Masters

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Qatar Masters, recording his third DP World Tour missed cut in 2025. Brandon Robinson Thompson leads by two strokes, with a strong performance from other contenders. Jean Bekirian made history as the first Armenian to make the cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:08 IST
Shubhankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma posted a steady three-under 69 in the second round but failed to make the cut at the Qatar Masters, marking his third missed cut on the DP World Tour in 2025.

Meanwhile, Englishman Brandon Robinson Thompson surged to a two-stroke lead, maintaining his ten-under par standing after a bogey-free second round.

In a historic moment, Jean Bekirian became the first Armenian to advance to the weekend on the DP World Tour, while Chinese golfers Ding Wenyi and Li Haotong, alongside South Korean MK Kim, pursued close on Robinson Thompson's heels.

