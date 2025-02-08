Left Menu

SG Pipers Cheetahs Edge Vernost Jaguars in Thrilling World Padel League Finale

SG Pipers Cheetahs narrowly defeated Vernost Jaguars 22-21 in the final league stage match of the World Padel League. Both teams secured spots in the finals, with the Jaguars leading the table. The closely contested match saw decisive plays in doubles events and culminated in a tense tiebreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:38 IST

SG Pipers Cheetahs after winning a point against the Vernost Jaguars (Photo: World Padel League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying climax to the World Padel League's league stage, SG Pipers Cheetahs clinched a nail-biting victory over Vernost Jaguars, finishing 22-21, at Mumbai's Nesco Center, according to a press release from the WPL. Despite the defeat, Vernost Jaguars topped the points table with 69, while SG Pipers Cheetahs followed closely with 66, securing both teams' spots in the impending finals.

The mixed doubles saw Vernost's David Gala Sanchez and Maria Virginia Riera charting a solid win against SG's duo Pol Hernandez and Julieta Bidahorria, starting an early lead. In men's doubles, SG's Enrique Goenaga and Teodoro Zapata fiercely countered by breaking Jaguars' opening serve, pulling ahead 5-3 to win the set 6-4, leveling the match score to 10-10.

The women's doubles witnessed a thrilling turnaround as SG's Claudia Fernandez and Beatriz Gonzalez came from 0-3 to capture the set 6-4 against Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and Tamara Icardo, pushing their team ahead with a 16-14 lead. The decisive final set saw Francisco Guerrero and Juanlu Esbri maintain an edge, but Jaguars retaliated with a dramatic tiebreak, only to fall short by a single point. The much-anticipated finals between these fierce competitors is slated for February 8 at 6:30 PM IST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

