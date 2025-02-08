England's White-Ball Struggles: A Shadow of Their Former Glory

Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain highlights a significant decline in England's white-ball cricket performance, stating they have not maintained the standards set during Eoin Morgan's leadership. This downturn comes as England faced a crushing 4-1 series loss against India in the T20I format.

Upon their arrival in India, the visiting team, dubbed the Three Lions, aimed to regain momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. However, England was outplayed by a spirited Indian team, who exposed weaknesses, particularly with spin bowling. This vulnerability was clear in their first ODI in Nagpur.

India comfortably chased England's total of 247, with notable contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel. With two ODIs remaining in the series, England hopes to discover a winning formula soon to recapture past successes. As Hussain emphasized, regaining their competitive edge is crucial in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)