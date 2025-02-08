Left Menu

England's White-Ball Struggles: A Shadow of Their Former Glory

Former England captain Nasser Hussain critiques England's decline in white-ball cricket under current leadership, contrasting it with the prowess seen during Eoin Morgan's tenure. Following a disappointing 4-1 T20I series loss against India, the team looks for redemption in the remaining ODIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:49 IST
Nasser Hussain (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain highlights a significant decline in England's white-ball cricket performance, stating they have not maintained the standards set during Eoin Morgan's leadership. This downturn comes as England faced a crushing 4-1 series loss against India in the T20I format.

Upon their arrival in India, the visiting team, dubbed the Three Lions, aimed to regain momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. However, England was outplayed by a spirited Indian team, who exposed weaknesses, particularly with spin bowling. This vulnerability was clear in their first ODI in Nagpur.

India comfortably chased England's total of 247, with notable contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel. With two ODIs remaining in the series, England hopes to discover a winning formula soon to recapture past successes. As Hussain emphasized, regaining their competitive edge is crucial in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

