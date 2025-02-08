Karun Nair's Century Steers Vidarbha to Solid Start

Karun Nair continued his outstanding batting form, scoring an unbeaten century as Vidarbha concluded the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at 264 for six against Tamil Nadu.

The 33-year-old Nair posted his 22nd first-class century, following his century in the previous round against Hyderabad, showcasing his consistent performances. Nair's carefully crafted innings featured 14 boundaries and a six off 180 deliveries.

After a shaky start at 44 for three, Nair and Danish Malewar, who scored 75, constructed a vital 98-run partnership, stabilizing the innings. Though Malewar was dismissed, Nair continued to forge partnerships, guiding Vidarbha closer to 250 as the team looked to set a formidable score.

