Delhi Dribblers Overcome Odds to Defeat Chennai Heat in Thrilling Matchup

In a gripping encounter at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, the Delhi Dribblers secured a 90-80 triumph over the Chennai Heat in the InBl Pro U25, delivering a robust performance in three quarters on Saturday. Despite the absence of star scorer Lachlan Barker due to illness, Alexander Mudronja and Daniel Poelsma led the charge with 22 and 21 points, respectively, while James Montgomery's 21-point-13 rebound double-double played a pivotal role for the Dribblers, as per the InBl Pro U25 release.

Initially deemed underpowered, the Dribblers focused on defense, limiting the Heat to just two points in the first five minutes. Keith Kiner's uncontested three-pointer aimed to spark a revival for the Heat. However, Daniel Poelsma's explosive three-pointers towards the quarter's end, coupled with Arvind Kumar's responsive three-point shots, kept the score gap minimal, ending the first quarter with the Dribblers slightly ahead.

The second quarter saw the Heat amplifying pressure with a full-court press, but James Montgomery's defensive prowess and two-handed slam dunk revitalized the Dribblers' lead. Despite the Heat's increased aggression, they trailed by ten points by halftime. In the third quarter, Chennai's Arvinder Singh and Arvind Kumar rallied, narrowing their deficit dramatically. Nevertheless, a stunning baseline dunk by Keith Kiner briefly handed the Heat the lead. Yet, the final quarter witnessed an unwavering effort by Montgomery ensuring the Dribblers maintained their lead, culminating in a well-deserved 90-80 victory.

