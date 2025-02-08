Zimbabwe's Uphill Battle Against Ireland: The Test Showdown

Zimbabwe finds themselves in a difficult position at the Queens Sport Club, concluding the third day at 38-3, while chasing a target of 292 against Ireland. The home team now requires 254 more runs to clinch victory, with Ireland needing just seven wickets to seal the deal.

Ireland resumed their second innings at 83-1 and were eventually bowled out for 298, with captain Andy Balbirnie leading the scoreboard with 66 runs. Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker contributed a significant 58, as Richard Ngarava emerged as Zimbabwe's standout bowler with impressive figures of 4-55.

Facing a narrow seven-run lead after the first innings, Zimbabwe's openers Ben Curran and Takudzwanashe Kaitano were quickly dismissed within seven overs of their chase. Debutant Nick Welch, who impressed with a 90 in the first innings, also fell early. Brian Bennett and nightwatchman Trevor Gwandu are set to continue the fight on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)