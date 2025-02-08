Left Menu

Belinda Bencic Triumphs in Abu Dhabi: A Mother's Historic Victory

Belinda Bencic overcame Ashlyn Krueger to secure the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 title, marking her first major victory since returning from maternity leave. Bencic made history as the first mother to win a WTA singles title since May 2023. This is her second Abu Dhabi title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:58 IST
Belinda Bencic Triumphs in Abu Dhabi: A Mother's Historic Victory

Belinda Bencic made a remarkable comeback on Saturday, clinching the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 title by defeating Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Bencic, a former world number four, returned to the circuit four months prior after maternity leave, becoming the first mother to claim a WTA singles title since May 2023.

This victory also represents the most significant title won by a mother on the WTA tour since Victoria Azarenka's 2020 triumph at the Cincinnati Open. The Swiss player's last trophy was also in Abu Dhabi, maintaining a perfect 9-0 record at the event and adding to her accolades as a Tokyo Olympics gold medallist.

Bencic expressed her joy, declaring, "It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her (Bella) and to win the tournament." Krueger, poised to enter the top 40 rankings, praised Bencic's inspiring return to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025