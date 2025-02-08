Belinda Bencic Triumphs in Abu Dhabi: A Mother's Historic Victory
Belinda Bencic overcame Ashlyn Krueger to secure the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 title, marking her first major victory since returning from maternity leave. Bencic made history as the first mother to win a WTA singles title since May 2023. This is her second Abu Dhabi title.
Belinda Bencic made a remarkable comeback on Saturday, clinching the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 title by defeating Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Bencic, a former world number four, returned to the circuit four months prior after maternity leave, becoming the first mother to claim a WTA singles title since May 2023.
This victory also represents the most significant title won by a mother on the WTA tour since Victoria Azarenka's 2020 triumph at the Cincinnati Open. The Swiss player's last trophy was also in Abu Dhabi, maintaining a perfect 9-0 record at the event and adding to her accolades as a Tokyo Olympics gold medallist.
Bencic expressed her joy, declaring, "It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her (Bella) and to win the tournament." Krueger, poised to enter the top 40 rankings, praised Bencic's inspiring return to the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belinda Bencic
- Abu Dhabi WTA
- title
- victory
- mother
- singles
- tennis
- comeback
- tournament
- winner
ALSO READ
Gabriel India's Strategic Acquisition of Marelli Motherson's Suspension Assets
Sinner's Pursuit: A Tennis Triumph Amidst Trials
Madison Keys: A Tale of Bravery in Tennis Triumph
Yami Gautam on Balancing Motherhood and Career: Trust and Family's Critical Role
Ups and Downs: Indian Tennis Rankings Shake-Up