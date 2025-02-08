Belinda Bencic Triumphs in Abu Dhabi: A Mother's Historic Victory

Belinda Bencic made a remarkable comeback on Saturday, clinching the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 title by defeating Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Bencic, a former world number four, returned to the circuit four months prior after maternity leave, becoming the first mother to claim a WTA singles title since May 2023.

This victory also represents the most significant title won by a mother on the WTA tour since Victoria Azarenka's 2020 triumph at the Cincinnati Open. The Swiss player's last trophy was also in Abu Dhabi, maintaining a perfect 9-0 record at the event and adding to her accolades as a Tokyo Olympics gold medallist.

Bencic expressed her joy, declaring, "It was a big dream for me to come back and play in front of her (Bella) and to win the tournament." Krueger, poised to enter the top 40 rankings, praised Bencic's inspiring return to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)