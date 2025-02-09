France's Six Nations Hopes Dented by Narrow Loss to England
France lost 26-25 to England in their first away game of the Six Nations, missing multiple try opportunities in a dominant first half. Despite a strong start to the tournament, France must regroup ahead of crucial matches against Italy, Ireland, and Scotland to keep their title hopes alive.
In a thrilling match at the Six Nations, France were left frustrated after a narrow 26-25 defeat to England in their first away game on Saturday. The team squandered several try opportunities in a dominant first half, ultimately allowing England to clinch victory with Elliot Daly's last-minute converted try.
France's head coach Fabien Galthie acknowledged that handling errors cost his team dearly, dashing hopes of a Grand Slam after their impressive 43-0 victory over Wales. "We missed many chances in the first half, but at 7-7 at the break, we thought we just had to be more precise," he remarked.
Despite the setback, players like fullback Thomas Ramos remain optimistic about reclaiming their championship ambitions. With upcoming matches against Italy, Ireland, and Scotland, France must capitalize on every opportunity to stay contenders for the Six Nations title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- England
- Six Nations
- Rugby
- match
- win
- loss
- opportunities
- Galthie
- Ramos
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Defence Dilemma: Budget Freeze Sparks US Concerns Amid China's Growing Threat
Gupuks: The Heartbeat of Ladakh's Winter Sports Renaissance
Blossoms of Dissent: Wreaths and Light Sticks Illuminate South Korea's Political Crisis
J&K Triumphs Over Mumbai in Historic Ranji Trophy Win
Sri Lankan Government Reassesses Adani Wind Projects Amid Controversy