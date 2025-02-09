France's Six Nations Hopes Dented by Narrow Loss to England

In a thrilling match at the Six Nations, France were left frustrated after a narrow 26-25 defeat to England in their first away game on Saturday. The team squandered several try opportunities in a dominant first half, ultimately allowing England to clinch victory with Elliot Daly's last-minute converted try.

France's head coach Fabien Galthie acknowledged that handling errors cost his team dearly, dashing hopes of a Grand Slam after their impressive 43-0 victory over Wales. "We missed many chances in the first half, but at 7-7 at the break, we thought we just had to be more precise," he remarked.

Despite the setback, players like fullback Thomas Ramos remain optimistic about reclaiming their championship ambitions. With upcoming matches against Italy, Ireland, and Scotland, France must capitalize on every opportunity to stay contenders for the Six Nations title.

(With inputs from agencies.)