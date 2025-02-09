Eagles Poised for Redemption in Super Bowl Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the brink of a crucial rematch, waiting eagerly to face the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated them in the Super Bowl two years ago. Head coach Nick Sirianni describes his team as 'hungry' and 'ready to roll' for this pivotal encounter.

The Eagles seek to avenge their narrow 38-35 loss in Phoenix while also aiming to halt the Chiefs from setting a record with a third consecutive Lombardi trophy. Having two weeks to prepare since the NFC Championship Game has left the team eager and driven for Sunday's game.

Coach Sirianni underscores the importance of routine and core values, especially as notable players like Brandon Graham return from injury to strengthen the Eagles' lineup. Both teams appear well-prepared following their short walk-through practices on Saturday, as they gear up for Super Bowl 59 at the Superdome.

(With inputs from agencies.)