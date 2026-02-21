Revving Up: Hamilton's Road to Redemption with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, after a challenging debut season with Ferrari, is eager and motivated for the new Formula One season. In a recent Instagram post, the seasoned driver expressed renewed enthusiasm and confidence, aiming for a triumphant comeback following last year's disappointing run.
Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, has expressed renewed zeal as the upcoming racing season begins. Reflecting on a disappointing debut year with the Italian powerhouse, Hamilton shared on Instagram that he feels reinvigorated and inspired, eager to hit the race track again.
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, openly acknowledged that he briefly lost his identity amidst last season's challenges. His commitment to the sport and his fans remains unwavering, as he prepares for a season filled with potential and high anticipation.
Testing in Bahrain has shown promising results for Ferrari, bringing optimism ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. With fierce competition expected from Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull, the stage is set for an exhilarating season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Cross-Border Connectivity: Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata Bus Service Makes a Comeback
Yash Dhull: A Resilient Comeback to Cricket After Heart Surgery
Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms
Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup
BJP's Bold 2028 Karnataka Comeback Strategy