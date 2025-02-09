Colidio's Double Secures Victory for River Plate

Left Menu

Facundo Colidio scored twice as River Plate defeated Independiente 2-0 in the Apertura tournament. This win places River fourth in Group B with eight points, while Independiente remains second with nine points. Key moments included a superb header by Colidio and a missed connection by Independiente.

09-02-2025
Facundo Colidio was the hero of the day as River Plate triumphed over Independiente with a 2-0 victory in the Apertura tournament of the Argentine Primera Division on Saturday. The win elevates River to fourth place in Group B, trailing Independiente who hold onto second place.

The match, lively from the onset, saw both teams creating opportunities to score. Independiente's closest chance came through Ivan Marcone's deep pass to Lautaro Millan, but he failed to link up with Gabriel Avalos following a misjudged clearance by River's goalkeeper Franco Armani.

The breakthrough came for River Plate six minutes into the second half when Colidio executed a stunning header off Gonzalo Montiel's precise cross. Colidio cemented the win with another goal during added time, pleasing coach Marcelo Gallardo in the intense heat at the Mas Monumental stadium.

