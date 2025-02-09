Detry Dominates: A Commanding Lead at the Phoenix Open

Thomas Detry surged ahead at the Phoenix Open, securing a five-shot lead after a stellar 6-under 65 on Saturday. The Belgian golfer, chasing his first PGA Tour victory, showed memorable grit with strategic saves, particularly on the par-5 13th and par-4 18th holes.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth, amidst his comeback from wrist surgery, shared second place with three other competitors, including Rasmus Hojgaard and Daniel Berger. Spieth managed a bogey-free 67 round and is determined to close the gap on the final day.

As the sun shone brightly over the TPC Scottsdale, fans enjoyed a more controlled environment compared to last year's chaotic scene. Increased law enforcement and strategic event adjustments ensured a balance between revelry and order at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)