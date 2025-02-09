Left Menu

PV Sindhu's Withdrawal from Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: A Setback for India

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has pulled out of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships due to a hamstring injury. Her absence is a significant setback for India, already in a challenging group. Sindhu has faced several injuries since her 2022 gold, and her recovery will take longer than expected.

In a major setback for Indian badminton, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships due to a hamstring injury. This decision significantly impacts India's prospects in the tournament, set to take place in Qingdao, China, from February 11-16.

Indian shuttlers, currently training in Guwahati, will face elimination rounds in tough group matchups against South Korea and Macau. Sindhu's absence will surely be felt as she was part of the bronze-winning squad last year.

Sindhu expressed her disappointment in a social media post, detailing her injury and wishing the team luck, stating she would be supporting them from the sidelines. Her hamstring issue adds to her previous stress fracture from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

