Barron Mamiya Shines at Pipeline While Wright Reclaims Surfing Glory

Hawaiian surfer Barron Mamiya defended his Lexus Pipe Pro title at Pipeline, showcasing his exceptional talent. While Tyler Wright triumphed in the women’s event, beating younger contenders. Mamiya secured the win in a thrilling final with standout performances. Wright celebrated her victory with joy following past injuries. Next stop: Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:32 IST
Hawaiian surfer Barron Mamiya has solidified his standing as a top talent by defending his Lexus Pipe Pro title at Pipeline on Saturday. Mamiya's victory came after a closely contested final against Leonardo Fioravanti, where his high-scoring rides secured the win.

The event marked the first competition of an 11-stop world tour, with organizers delaying the start for ideal conditions, rewarded by excellent waves towards the end of the week. In the women's competition, Tyler Wright emerged victorious, triumphing over a young field in the final.

The tour continues to Abu Dhabi, facing criticism for its location due to local policies affecting the LGBT community, raising discussions about sports and ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

