Barron Mamiya Shines at Pipeline While Wright Reclaims Surfing Glory

Hawaiian surfer Barron Mamiya has solidified his standing as a top talent by defending his Lexus Pipe Pro title at Pipeline on Saturday. Mamiya's victory came after a closely contested final against Leonardo Fioravanti, where his high-scoring rides secured the win.

The event marked the first competition of an 11-stop world tour, with organizers delaying the start for ideal conditions, rewarded by excellent waves towards the end of the week. In the women's competition, Tyler Wright emerged victorious, triumphing over a young field in the final.

The tour continues to Abu Dhabi, facing criticism for its location due to local policies affecting the LGBT community, raising discussions about sports and ethics.

