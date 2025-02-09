Kolkata Joins the Global Hockey Stage

Kolkata has emerged as a prominent player on the global hockey stage with the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangana earning a Category 2 certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

This achievement, congratulated by Hockey India on 'X', marks a significant development for the sport within the city.

With this certification, Kolkata joins a list of Indian cities capable of hosting top-level national and international hockey matches, signaling its readiness to welcome the world to major sporting events.

