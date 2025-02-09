Kolkata Joins the Global Hockey Stage
Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangana has received the FIH Category 2 certificate, allowing it to host significant national and international hockey matches. This achievement places Kolkata alongside other major Indian cities recognized for hosting international events. The certification indicates compliance with FIH standards and is valid until December 2027.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata has emerged as a prominent player on the global hockey stage with the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangana earning a Category 2 certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).
This achievement, congratulated by Hockey India on 'X', marks a significant development for the sport within the city.
With this certification, Kolkata joins a list of Indian cities capable of hosting top-level national and international hockey matches, signaling its readiness to welcome the world to major sporting events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Warriors Claim Inaugural Hockey India League Crown
Odisha Warriors Triumph at Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 Finale
Odisha Warriors Triumph in Historic Hockey India League Finale
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Roar into Hockey India League Final
Bengal Tigers' Triumph: A Return to Glory in Hockey India League