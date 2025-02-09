Left Menu

Kolkata Joins the Global Hockey Stage

Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangana has received the FIH Category 2 certificate, allowing it to host significant national and international hockey matches. This achievement places Kolkata alongside other major Indian cities recognized for hosting international events. The certification indicates compliance with FIH standards and is valid until December 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:17 IST
Kolkata has emerged as a prominent player on the global hockey stage with the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangana earning a Category 2 certification from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

This achievement, congratulated by Hockey India on 'X', marks a significant development for the sport within the city.

With this certification, Kolkata joins a list of Indian cities capable of hosting top-level national and international hockey matches, signaling its readiness to welcome the world to major sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

