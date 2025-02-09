Left Menu

Australia's Thrilling Journey to WTC Final

Australia secured a spot in the World Test Championship Final after a successful campaign, including a 3-1 series win against India and a clean sweep over Sri Lanka. Despite finishing below South Africa in the rankings, Australia moves to the final, set for June 11 at Lord's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:13 IST
Australia's Thrilling Journey to WTC Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia concluded their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign just behind leaders South Africa, after dominating Sri Lanka in a two-match series. The clean sweep against Sri Lanka enhanced Australia's standing, making them second on the WTC chart with 67.54 percentage points.

South Africa, leading with 69.44 points, was the first to secure a place in the WTC final. Both teams are now set to meet at Lord's on June 11 for the championship showdown.

In a statement, the ICC noted Australia's progression following their commanding 3-1 series triumph over India. Their performance against Sri Lanka further confirmed their spot, while India finished third, exiting the race with 50 percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025