Australia's Thrilling Journey to WTC Final
Australia secured a spot in the World Test Championship Final after a successful campaign, including a 3-1 series win against India and a clean sweep over Sri Lanka. Despite finishing below South Africa in the rankings, Australia moves to the final, set for June 11 at Lord's.
Australia concluded their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign just behind leaders South Africa, after dominating Sri Lanka in a two-match series. The clean sweep against Sri Lanka enhanced Australia's standing, making them second on the WTC chart with 67.54 percentage points.
South Africa, leading with 69.44 points, was the first to secure a place in the WTC final. Both teams are now set to meet at Lord's on June 11 for the championship showdown.
In a statement, the ICC noted Australia's progression following their commanding 3-1 series triumph over India. Their performance against Sri Lanka further confirmed their spot, while India finished third, exiting the race with 50 percentage points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
