Gold Streak Continues for Yarraji and Shirse at National Games

On the second day of athletic competitions at the National Games, Jyothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh and Tejas Shirse from Maharashtra secured their third consecutive gold medals in the women's 110m hurdles and men's 100m hurdles, respectively, achieving Games record times.

Yarraji, the reigning Asian champion, clocked 13.10 seconds to break her previous National Games record of 13.22 seconds set in the 2023 edition, while Shirse recorded 13.65 seconds, surpassing his earlier record of 13.71 seconds.

Despite challenges, such as notable competitor Siddhanth Thingalaya not finishing, Yarraji and Shirse demonstrated their prowess, holding both 60m hurdles national records and competing internationally.

