Ankit Kumar's Stellar Century Puts Haryana Ahead in Ranji Quarter-Final

In a commanding display, Haryana's skipper Ankit Kumar delivered a remarkable century, taking his team to 263 for five against defending champions Mumbai at the end of the second day in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash.

Ankit remained focused against a formidable Mumbai attack, hitting 136 runs and bringing Haryana within 53 runs of a first-innings lead. He managed 16 boundaries out of his overall 21, tormenting the seamers while dealing cautiously with left-arm spinner Shams Mulani.

Mumbai's Tanush Kotian narrowly missed his first-class century as the team concluded their innings at 315, a comeback from a precarious 113 for seven. With Haryana well-positioned, the third day's morning moisture offers Mumbai's bowlers a chance to tilt the balance in this five-day encounter.

