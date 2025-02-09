Ankit Kumar's Stellar Century Puts Haryana Ahead in Ranji Quarter-Final
Skipper Ankit Kumar scored a superb century, helping Haryana reach 263/5 against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Despite Tanush Kotian missing out on his century, Mumbai posted 315. Ankit adeptly handled the Mumbai seamers to dominate the game, but respectful of Shams Mulani's spin bowling.
In a commanding display, Haryana's skipper Ankit Kumar delivered a remarkable century, taking his team to 263 for five against defending champions Mumbai at the end of the second day in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash.
Ankit remained focused against a formidable Mumbai attack, hitting 136 runs and bringing Haryana within 53 runs of a first-innings lead. He managed 16 boundaries out of his overall 21, tormenting the seamers while dealing cautiously with left-arm spinner Shams Mulani.
Mumbai's Tanush Kotian narrowly missed his first-class century as the team concluded their innings at 315, a comeback from a precarious 113 for seven. With Haryana well-positioned, the third day's morning moisture offers Mumbai's bowlers a chance to tilt the balance in this five-day encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
