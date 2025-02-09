Left Menu

Ankit Kumar's Stellar Century Puts Haryana Ahead in Ranji Quarter-Final

Skipper Ankit Kumar scored a superb century, helping Haryana reach 263/5 against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Despite Tanush Kotian missing out on his century, Mumbai posted 315. Ankit adeptly handled the Mumbai seamers to dominate the game, but respectful of Shams Mulani's spin bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:20 IST
In a commanding display, Haryana's skipper Ankit Kumar delivered a remarkable century, taking his team to 263 for five against defending champions Mumbai at the end of the second day in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash.

Ankit remained focused against a formidable Mumbai attack, hitting 136 runs and bringing Haryana within 53 runs of a first-innings lead. He managed 16 boundaries out of his overall 21, tormenting the seamers while dealing cautiously with left-arm spinner Shams Mulani.

Mumbai's Tanush Kotian narrowly missed his first-class century as the team concluded their innings at 315, a comeback from a precarious 113 for seven. With Haryana well-positioned, the third day's morning moisture offers Mumbai's bowlers a chance to tilt the balance in this five-day encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

